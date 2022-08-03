 Alex Jones Caught Lying About Sandy Hook Communications - Rolling Stone
Oops! Alex Jones’ Lawyer Accidentally Gave Incriminating Texts to Sandy Hook Team

Mark Bankston appears to have been given evidence that the conspiracy theorist lied about having communications related to the massacre

Reporter

alex jones trial lawyer screws upalex jones trial lawyer screws up

Alex Jones, left, arrives at the Travis County Courthouse and shakes hands with his lawyer, Andino Reynal, on July 26, 2022.

Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman/Pool/AP

The defamation trial of Alex Jones has been a circus — to say the least. The judge has scolded Jones, a conspiracy theorist who repeatedly insisted that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary that left 26 dead was a hoax, for everything from chewing gum in the courtroom to lying under oath.

“You believe everything you say is true, but your beliefs do not make something true,” Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones on Tuesday. “That is that is what we’re doing here. Just because you claim to think something is true does not make it true. It does not protect you. It is not allowed. You’re under oath. That means things must actually be true when you say them.”

Jones has been treating the proceedings like another episode of his show. He even aggressively confronted the families of the children who were murdered after hearing their testimony, alleging their lawyer was providing them with “fake videos.” The lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, Mark Bankston, provided something very real to the court on Wednesday, however: messages taken from Jones’ phone, the contents of which Bankston says were given to him accidentally by Jones’ lawyer, and which show Jones was lying when he said he didn’t have any communications about Sandy Hook.

“Mr. Jones did you know that 12 days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years and when informed did not take any steps to identify it as privileged or protect it in anyway, and as of two days ago it fell into my possession and that is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn’t have text message about Sandy Hook? Did you know that?”

Jones seemed stunned. “This is your Perry Mason moment,” he said.

“In discovery you were asked if you had Sandy Hook messages on your phone and you said no, correct?” Bankston added.

“If I was mistaken, I was mistaken,” a visibly shaken Jones said after pausing. “You’ve got the messages right there.”

“You know what perjury is, right?” said Bankston.

The implications of all of Jones’ communications from the past two years finding their way to the hands of the lawyer representing the Sandy Hook families could extend well beyond this week’s trial. Jones is connected to a host of right-wing figures, including politicians, conspiracy theorists, and others involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

“You know what nobody’s thought about yet?” Bankston said on a hot mic, according to Ben Collins of NBC News. “What happens when that phone goes to law enforcement.”

