Jan. 6 Filmmaker Now Has Armed Guards Following Him ‘Everywhere’

Documentary filmmaker Alex Holder revealed that he has been provided “two armed guards” for protection following a subpoena for materials from the Jan. 6 committee.

Holder, a British filmmaker, was subpoenaed by the committee in regard to footage and interviews Holder and his team shot throughout the production of Unprecedented, a documentary film on Trump and his inner circle during the 2020 presidential campaign. Holder confirmed that he and his team are cooperating fully with the committee.

In a Wednesday interview with BBC, Holder detailed that since the revelation of his cooperation with the committee, he has been assigned a security detail that “follow me around everywhere,” and that he has become the subject of various conspiracies. “According to some, I’m an undercover FBI agent, some think I’m an MI6 spy, and there’s all sorts of conspiracies and threats that are coming through,” he told the BBC.

The security detail was provided to Holder by Discovery+, which will premiere Unprecedented this summer.

A spokesperson for Holder told Rolling Stone that the security measures are preemptive, and not related to any particular threats he has received. The move is not surprising, as the Jan. 6 committee is also seeking to provide security details for sitting members following an increase in threats against lawmakers. On Tuesday, the committee revealed that several witnesses had been the subject of intimidation campaigns by Trump allies seeking to manipulate their testimony.

Holder has already spoken to the committee, but he could very well testify publicly once the committee resumes its hearings in mid-July. He has already turned over materials related to interviews from Sept. 2020 through the present with former President Trump, his adult children, Jared Kushner, and former Vice President Mike Pence. The committee also requested any footage in Holder’s possession “pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election.”