Jan. 6 Filmmaker Now Has Armed Guards Following Him ‘Everywhere’

British documentarian Alex Holder provided a trove of footage to the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol

UNITED STATES - JUNE 28: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., and former President Donald Trump, are seen on a monitor as Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, testified during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol hearing to present previously unseen material and hear witness testimony in Cannon Building, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Appearing from left are, Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Elaine Luria, D-Va., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)UNITED STATES - JUNE 28: Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., and former President Donald Trump, are seen on a monitor as Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, testified during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol hearing to present previously unseen material and hear witness testimony in Cannon Building, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Appearing from left are, Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Elaine Luria, D-Va., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.(Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., and former President Donald Trump are seen on a monitor as Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies during a Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Documentary filmmaker Alex Holder revealed that he has been provided “two armed guards” for protection following a subpoena for materials from the Jan. 6 committee

Holder, a British filmmaker, was subpoenaed by the committee in regard to footage and interviews Holder and his team shot throughout the production of Unprecedented, a documentary film on Trump and his inner circle during the 2020 presidential campaign. Holder confirmed that he and his team are cooperating fully with the committee.

In a Wednesday interview with BBC, Holder detailed that since the revelation of his cooperation with the committee, he has been assigned a security detail that “follow me around everywhere,” and that he has become the subject of various conspiracies. “According to some, I’m an undercover FBI agent, some think I’m an MI6 spy, and there’s all sorts of conspiracies and threats that are coming through,” he told the BBC.

The security detail was provided to Holder by Discovery+, which will premiere Unprecedented this summer.

A spokesperson for Holder told Rolling Stone that the security measures are preemptive, and not related to any particular threats he has received. The move is not surprising, as the Jan. 6 committee is also seeking to provide security details for sitting members following an increase in threats against lawmakers. On Tuesday, the committee revealed that several witnesses had been the subject of intimidation campaigns by Trump allies seeking to manipulate their testimony. 

Holder has already spoken to the committee, but he could very well testify publicly once the committee resumes its hearings in mid-July. He has already turned over materials related to interviews from Sept. 2020 through the present with former President Trump, his adult children, Jared Kushner, and former Vice President Mike Pence. The committee also requested any footage in Holder’s possession “pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election.”

