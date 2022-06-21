 Alex Holder Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee for Trump Footage - Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Calls on Filmmaker for Unseen Footage of Trump

Alex Holder, who was given extensive access to the former president, has “fully complied with all of the committee’s requests,” his company told Rolling Stone on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. - President Trump travels to Minnesota for a campaign rally. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. - President Trump travels to Minnesota for a campaign rally. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 18, 2020.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed documentary filmmaker Alex Holder in regard to footage and interviews Holder and his team shot while following former President Donald Trump and his inner circle throughout the 2020 presidential campaign. According to Politico, Holder was granted extensive access to the president and his senior advisers before and after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Holder’s company, AJH Films, confirmed to Rolling Stone on Tuesday that he has been subpoenaed, will sit for an interview with the panel on Thursday, and has “fully complied with all of the committee’s requests.”

The subpoena from the committee requests that Holder turn over any “raw footage” filmed by him or his team on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as footage of interviews from Sept. 2020 through the present with President Trump, his children, Jared Kushner, and Vice President Mike Pence. The committee also requested any footage in Holder’s possession “pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election.” 

As a filmmaker, Holder is best known for his documentary Keep Quiet, which covered far-right Hungarian politician Csanad Szagedi’s fall from power. Szagedi was the deputy head of Hungary’s radical nationalist Jobbik party, and after years of catering to anti-semitic groups was forced to resign when his own Jewish ancestry became public knowledge.

Nick Quested, an Emmy-winning filmmaker, cooperated with the committee and testified publicly on June 9 regarding his time embedded with the Proud Boys, a far-right group involved in the attack on the Capitol. 

It’s unclear if Holder will testify during the committee’s public hearings, but given that he was asked to provide footage by June 16 and is cooperating, it’s not out of the question that the committee may play some of his footage at an upcoming hearing.

