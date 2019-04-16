Alabama GOP Voters Would Nominate Roy Moore For the Senate Again

A new poll of Alabama voters finds that Republicans are eager to re-nominate the extremely problematic Roy Moore for a Senate rematch against Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore is a disgraced former state Supreme Court justice — removed from office twice, most recently for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same sex couples — who has been accused of past sexual misconduct, including against a 14-year-old girl. Moore denied any wrongdoing, and his 2017 candidacy was backed vigorously by President Trump, who exhorted Alabamians to “VOTE ROY MOORE!” Moore, who believes homosexuality should be illegal and declared “the transgenders don’t have rights,” lost to Jones by barely 20,000 votes that December.

Moore, 72, recently told a Christian radio station that he is up for another Senate run: “I’m seriously considering it,” Moore said, insisting without evidence that the seat had been “stolen” from him.

He would enter the race as the front-runner to land the Republican nomination. A Mason-Dixon poll released this week asked 400 GOP voters: “If the 2020 Republican primary for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat were held today, for whom would you vote?” Moore was the runaway choice in a field of six named candidates, garnering 27 percent support — nine points higher than second place Mo Brooks, a sitting congressman. Moore has nearly universal name recognition for these voters — and only 29 percent hold an unfavorable opinion of the man.

No matter whom the GOP nominates, the 2020 Senate race is likely to be tough for Jones. The Democrat, a former prosecutor who targeted the KKK, has low ratings in the state, the same poll shows, with just 45 percent of voters approving of his performance and 50 percent determined to replace him with a Republican. Alabama is a very red state and Jones is sitting in the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions when he joined Trump’s cabinet as Attorney General. Just 40 percent of those surveyed say they hope to see Jones re-elected.