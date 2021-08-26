Explosion Outside Kabul Airport Resulted in ‘A Number of U.S. and Civilian Casualties,’ According to Pentagon

An explosion took place outside the Kabul airport on Thursday, resulting in “a number of U.S. & civilian casualties,” according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, who added that at least one other explosion took place nearby.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

The explosions came a day after the U.S. embassy warned Americans to stay away from the Hamid Karzai Airport, citing an unspecific threat. “U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” the advisory read.

Kirby noted that the explosion on Thursday, which he described as a “complex attack” took place outside the Abbey Gate, a main entry point to the airport. The second explosion took place at the nearby Baron Hotel. Multiple outlets have reported that the blast was the work of a suicide bomber.

It’s not known how many were killed or injured in the attacks. Reporters noted that at least 30 people had been brought to a nearby emergency room, according to The New York Times. The Times also noted that a witness told Afghanistan’s TOLO News that “dead bodies and wounded people were scattered everywhere after the explosion happened.”

The Hamid Karzai Airport has been swarmed with people desperate to leave Afghanistan as the U.S. continues to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans following the Taliban’s takeover of the nation less than two weeks ago.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Wednesday that there may be 1,500 Americans left in Afghanistan as the August 31st pullout deadline draws near. A third of these Americans are scheduled to depart soon, while the remaining 1,000 have not been accounted for despite efforts to reach them. The Biden administration has said it has evacuated over 82,000 people since it became clear earlier this month that the Taliban would take control of the nation. At least 4,500 of those evacuated were American citizens.

The frantic push to evacuate as many people as possible before next Tuesday has led to security threats around the airport. Officials have pointed to the potential of an attack by ISIS-K, a terrorist group that opposes the Taliban. “Every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and Allied forces and innocent civilians,” President Biden said on Tuesday.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the pair of bombings on Thursday, or if they have had any effect of the evacuation process.

This story is developing.