The U.S. Military Admits It Killed 7 Children in Afghanistan Drone Strike

The Pentagon acknowledged Friday that a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, had not hit a military target but instead had killed civilians — including up to seven children and longtime worker for a U.S. aid group. The acknowledgement contradicts earlier assertions that the strike was a successful effort to ward off an attack.

“Our investigation now concludes the strike was a tragic mistake,” Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, chief of U.S. Central Command, said at a news conference Friday.

Gen. McKenzie: "I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to 7 children, were tragically killed in that strike…it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K…I offer my profound condolences." pic.twitter.com/w6M4LEbX3b — CSPAN (@cspan) September 17, 2021

The Pentagon initially stood behind its August 29th drone strike, saying that the vehicle targeted with a Hellfire missile contained explosives. But The New York Times reported on September 10th that the man driving the vehicle was an aid worker with an American humanitarian group, and he was likely transporting containers of water.

“I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” McKenzie said, adding, “Moreover, we now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K, or a direct threat to U.S. forces.”

The drone strike came after ISIS-K, the Afghanistan affiliate of the Islamic State, attacked Kabul’s airport. The attack, which killed more than 100 people, came as American and allied troops were staging a massive airlift to evacuate U.S. and Afghan citizens from the country following the government’s fall to the Taliban.