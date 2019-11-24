 Ethics Investigation Into Devin Nunes "Quite likely" Top Dem Says - Rolling Stone
‘Without Question’ There Will Be an Ethics Investigation Into Devin Nunes, High Ranking Dem Says

Behavior of Republicans regarding Russia and Ukraine is a “systematic problem that is a threat to the country,” Rep. Adam Smith said

Rep. Devin Nunes of Calif.

Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of Calif.

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Democratic congressman and Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith (D-Wash.), said Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) will “quite likely” and “without question” face an ethics investigation regarding new allegations that have surfaced this week regarding Nunes and Ukraine.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid asked Smith whether or not the allegations that Nunes met with former Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin in Vienna last December with the aim to dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, would lead to ethics investigation, Smith answered, “Quite likely” and “without question.”

The high ranking Democrat went on to say that the behavior of Republicans regarding Russia and Ukraine is a “systematic problem that is a threat to the country.”

On Friday, CNN reported that Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who is facing campaign finance charges, said through his lawyer that he is willing to testify to Congress about the alleged Nunes meeting. Shokinin was removed from office for not prosecuting corruption in Ukraine in 2016 after pressure from then-vice president Biden the international community.

