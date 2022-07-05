 Adam Kinzinger Shares Voicemail Threat Compilation - Rolling Stone
‘We Know Where You Live’: Jan. 6 Committee Member Shares Compilation of Threatening Voicemails

Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the Capitol attack, has received a rash of vulgar messages from Trump supporters

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IN) listens during the third hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IN) listens during the third hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) listens during the third hearing of the Jan. 6 committee in the Cannon House Office Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, on Tuesday released a compilation of threatening voicemails received by his D.C. office. 

The voicemails contain graphic descriptions threatening violence and death towards Kinzinger and his family. Voicemails left to lawmakers are traditionally reviewed by interns and younger staffers in Congress. 

Here’s a sampling of the messages people left Kinzinger:

“Hey you little cocksucker. Going to come protest in front of your house this weekend. We know where your family is and we’re going to get you you little cocksucker. Gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids you little cocksucking bastard.”

“I hope somebody like him kills your nasty mom, and your nasty wife. It’s not a threat, it’s a hope.”  

“You’re gonna swing for fucking treason you communist fuck.”

“I hope you get terminal cancer, you motherfucking pig. Fuck you.”

Kinzinger previously shared threats made against him and his family and warned about the possibility of violence against lawmakers.

The Jan. 6 committee has moved to increase security for lawmakers, possibly through security details. Witnesses to the committee have also described intimidation efforts by Trump loyalists attempting to manipulate their testimony. Some witnesses, including documentary filmmaker Alex Holder have gone as far as hiring security as a preemptive safety measure.

