‘We Know Where You Live’: Jan. 6 Committee Member Shares Compilation of Threatening Voicemails

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, on Tuesday released a compilation of threatening voicemails received by his D.C. office.

The voicemails contain graphic descriptions threatening violence and death towards Kinzinger and his family. Voicemails left to lawmakers are traditionally reviewed by interns and younger staffers in Congress.

Threats of violence over politics has increased heavily in the last few years. But the darkness has reached new lows. My new interns made this compilation of recent calls they’ve received while serving in my DC office. WARNING: this video contains foul & graphic language. pic.twitter.com/yQJvvAHBVV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 5, 2022

Here’s a sampling of the messages people left Kinzinger:

“Hey you little cocksucker. Going to come protest in front of your house this weekend. We know where your family is and we’re going to get you you little cocksucker. Gonna get your wife, gonna get your kids you little cocksucking bastard.”

“I hope somebody like him kills your nasty mom, and your nasty wife. It’s not a threat, it’s a hope.”

“You’re gonna swing for fucking treason you communist fuck.”

“I hope you get terminal cancer, you motherfucking pig. Fuck you.”

Kinzinger previously shared threats made against him and his family and warned about the possibility of violence against lawmakers.

Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors? https://t.co/YimZJcFp4W pic.twitter.com/BBgZ6Teur3 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 19, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee has moved to increase security for lawmakers, possibly through security details. Witnesses to the committee have also described intimidation efforts by Trump loyalists attempting to manipulate their testimony. Some witnesses, including documentary filmmaker Alex Holder have gone as far as hiring security as a preemptive safety measure.