Fox News Settles With Former Tucker Carlson Producer for $12 Million

Fox News is forking over $12 million to Abby Grossberg, the producer who sued the network in March. Grossberg alleged both that Fox News manipulated her into giving misleading testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems case, and that she was subjected to rampant misogyny and other workplace discrimination while working on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“While I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations, in light of today’s settlement of $12 million, pursuant to which I have now withdrawn those claims, I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously,” Grossberg said in a statement. “I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

Grossberg claimed in her discrimination lawsuit that she received harassing emails from Carlson’s senior staff, and that staff regularly held discussions about women in sexist terms, regularly invoking the term “cunt.” Carlson and his executive producer were fired in April, although it’s unclear to what extent Grossberg’s lawsuit contributed to their ouster. Grossberg told MSNBC the next day, however, that they made her life “a living hell,” and that she was punished whenever she spoke out against the show’s toxic culture.

In the settlement, Fox does not admit wrongdoing.

CNN reported earlier this month that Fox News was finalizing the terms of a settlement with Grossberg.

Fox News has denied Grossberg's allegations, including the ones she made in a separate lawsuit regarding her testimony in the Dominion case. Grossberg alleged that she was "coached by and intimidated" by Fox News into giving misleading testimony about the network's campaign to push lies about the 2020 election results. Fox News settled the lawsuit with Dominion for $787 million a day before the trial was scheduled to commence in April.

Grossberg has said she made around 90 audio recordings during her time at the network, which, not surprisingly, was also happy to do what was necessary to avoid a trial in Grossberg’s case, too. “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” Fox News said Friday in a statement.

Grossberg’s lawyer, Parisis G. Filippatos, told Rolling Stone his client “will continue to speak out on all issues that she cares deeply about, including journalism, equality, and the treatment of women and other marginalized communities in the workplace.“