 Abby Broyles Apologizes for Berating Tween Girls at Slumber Party - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: These Smart Displays Keep You Connected to Your Home and Your Circle
Home Politics Politics News

Congressional Candidate Apologizes for Drunkenly Berating Tween Girls at Slumber Party, Throwing Up in Hamper

Abby Broyles is now calling stories about her profanity-laced tirade at a Valentine’s Day sleepover a “media smear campaign” that is “politically backed”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles talks about the election at the Tulsa Press Club in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe will face Abby Broyles, an Oklahoma City lawyer and former television reporter, along with a Libertarian and two independents. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP)U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles talks about the election at the Tulsa Press Club in Tulsa, Okla. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe will face Abby Broyles, an Oklahoma City lawyer and former television reporter, along with a Libertarian and two independents. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP)

Abby Broyles speaks at the Tulsa Press Club in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World/AP

We live in divisive times.

Americans are split on whether the climate crisis is real, whether everyone should have access to affordable health care, and whether the wealthy should pay their fair share in taxes. The pandemic demonstrated that Americans can’t even agree on whether it’s worth trying to prevent hundreds of thousands of death from an infectious disease. The last few days have proved they can’t even agree on an adversarial authoritarian superpower invading an allied democracy is a bad thing.

There is, however, one thing on which all Americans can agree: Attending a middle-school sleepover, getting drunk, taking sleeping pills, berating a bunch of pre-teens, and vomiting in a hamper is not a good look if you’re trying to get elected to Congress.

Related Stories

Oklahoma Republican Leader Indicted for Allegedly Misusing Power to Benefit His Wife
'I'm Asian American, Not Yellow': GOP State Senator Under Fire for Racist Remarks

Related Stories

Marvin Gaye, right, with back up singer Paulette McWilliams at Radio City Music Hall, Tuesday, May 18, 1983, New York. Gaye opened a five day concert series. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time

Democrat Abby Broyles didn’t know this until recently. The 32-year-old U.S. House of Representatives candidate in Oklahoma apologized last Friday for causing a scene at a Valentine’s Day sleepover hosted by the daughter of one of her friends. Broyles was invited to hang out at the party, which reportedly featured eight girls between the ages of 12-13 watching Titanic. Broyles got drunk and started lashing out at the girls, according to NonDoc. Broyles says she does not remember what happened, but she’s accused of calling one of the girls an “acne fucker,” one of them a “Hispanic fucker,” and one of them a “judgy fucker.” At least one of the girls left the room crying. Broyles eventually vomited in a laundry basket.

“Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated,” Broyles told local station KFOR of the medication she mixed with wine. “And I don’t remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper.”

“I want to say sorry from the bottom of my heart, I apologize for any hurt or damage or trauma that my behavior, when I didn’t know what I was doing, caused,” Broyles added. “I’m deeply sorry.”

NonDoc, which broke the story last week, spoke to multiple parents of girls at the sleepover about what happened. Broyles’ friend who hosted the party confirmed that Broyles had caused an event of some “magnitude.” Sarah Matthews, the mother of another girl in attendance, took to Twitter last week to bash Broyles for not apologizing sooner.

Despite apologizing for what happened, Broyles is now alleging that coverage of the incident is part of a political smear campaign, and says she’s determined to stay in the race to represent Oklahoma’s 5th District in Washington, D.C. “The things I’m accused to have said are not who I am,” she said in a statement provided to the Associated Press. “They’re not a reflection of my beliefs at all. It’s clear this media smear campaign is politically backed, and I won’t stop fighting for Oklahomans.”

In This Article: Abby Broyles, Oklahoma

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.