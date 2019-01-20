×
Rolling Stone
Aaron Sorkin’s Advice to Democrats: ‘Stop Acting Like Young People’

Fifty-seven-year-old screenwriter and West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin is telling the Democratic party to “stop acting like young people” and grow up while also lauding the fact that young people are being elected. “I really like the new crop of young people who were just elected to Congress. They now need to stop acting like young people. It’s time to do that,” Sorkin said.

He then went on to say to CNN host Fareed Zakaria that, “[Politics] is not just about transgender bathrooms” and said that was just a “Republican talking point.”

But at least one of those young people in Congress took issue with Sorkin’s opinions. “News Flash: Medicare for All and equal rights aren’t trends,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted in response.

And others on Twitter couldn’t help dunking on Sorkin either.

