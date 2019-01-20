Aaron Sorkin’s Advice to Democrats: ‘Stop Acting Like Young People’

Fifty-seven-year-old screenwriter and West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin is telling the Democratic party to “stop acting like young people” and grow up while also lauding the fact that young people are being elected. “I really like the new crop of young people who were just elected to Congress. They now need to stop acting like young people. It’s time to do that,” Sorkin said.

He then went on to say to CNN host Fareed Zakaria that, “[Politics] is not just about transgender bathrooms” and said that was just a “Republican talking point.”

Aaron Sorkin: The new crop of Dems need to "stop acting like young people" pic.twitter.com/qGZqWDpXi8 — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2019

But at least one of those young people in Congress took issue with Sorkin’s opinions. “News Flash: Medicare for All and equal rights aren’t trends,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted in response.

News Flash: Medicare for All & equal rights aren’t trends. When people complain about low turnout in some demos, it’s not because communities are apathetic, it’s bc they don’t see you fighting for them. If we don’t show up for people, why should you feel entitled to their vote? https://t.co/oGRsG9NZV3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

And others on Twitter couldn’t help dunking on Sorkin either.

lmao wasn’t Sorkin doing coke at work until he was like 45 https://t.co/csGBqv0qrH — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) January 20, 2019

Women on Aaron Sorkin: “He needs to stop being a complete and total mysognyist before he tries to offer any political commentary.” https://t.co/xpCZaIiEhO — Jess Morales Rocketto (@JessLivMo) January 20, 2019