 2020 Democratic National Convention: How to Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Weeknd Shares 'Kiss Land' Era Unreleased Songs, Lana Del Rey Remix
Home Politics Politics News

How to Watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to deliver speeches, Billie Eilish, the Chicks, John Legend to perform

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 05: A general view of the Wisconsin Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 05, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Former Vice President Joe Biden has cancelled plans to travel to Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention due to health and safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to accept the Democratic nomination for President virtually from his home in Delaware instead. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off August 17th and will be available to watch online and most major news networks.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2020 Democratic National Convention — which will be almost entirely virtual — will start Monday, August 17th and wrap Thursday the 20th, with primetime speeches and other events set to take place between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m ET every evening.

Joe Biden will officially accept the Democratic nomination for president on the 20th, with a speech set to start at 10 p.m. ET. His vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, will speak on the 19th at 10 p.m., with former President Barack Obama delivering a digital address after.

The opening night schedule of speeches includes Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Cuomo, Jim Clyburn, Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama. Over the next few nights, the convention will feature Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

The 2020 DNC will also boast several musical performances. Monday, August 17th,  Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges will perform; on the 19th Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson will perform; and on the 20th, the Chicks will perform. Additional performances are expected from John Legend, Common, Stephen Stills, Billy Porter and Prince Royce.

The full primetime block of the 2020 DNC will air on CNN, C-Span, MSNBC and PBS, while ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News will carry the main events between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m ET. The convention will also livestream on the DNC’s website, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. Streams will be available through services like Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Prime Video as well.

In This Article: Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.