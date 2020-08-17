How to Watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention — which will be almost entirely virtual — will start Monday, August 17th and wrap Thursday the 20th, with primetime speeches and other events set to take place between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m ET every evening.

Joe Biden will officially accept the Democratic nomination for president on the 20th, with a speech set to start at 10 p.m. ET. His vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, will speak on the 19th at 10 p.m., with former President Barack Obama delivering a digital address after.

The opening night schedule of speeches includes Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Cuomo, Jim Clyburn, Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama. Over the next few nights, the convention will feature Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

The 2020 DNC will also boast several musical performances. Monday, August 17th, Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges will perform; on the 19th Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson will perform; and on the 20th, the Chicks will perform. Additional performances are expected from John Legend, Common, Stephen Stills, Billy Porter and Prince Royce.

The full primetime block of the 2020 DNC will air on CNN, C-Span, MSNBC and PBS, while ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News will carry the main events between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m ET. The convention will also livestream on the DNC’s website, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. Streams will be available through services like Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Prime Video as well.