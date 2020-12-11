These 109 House Republicans Are Trying to Undermine Our Democracy

One hundred and nine House Republicans, more than half the caucus, signed onto an amicus brief in a Texas lawsuit that is asking the courts to invalidate millions of votes from four swing states won by President-elect Joe Biden. Despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud, these elected officials joined the Texas attorney general in asking the Supreme Court to reject the certified election results from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The lawsuit isn’t going to change the election, but it will further damage faith in the electoral system — an effort these Trump sycophants are all-too-happy to be a part of.

In the brief, the Republican members of Congress claim, without evidence, that the election “has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities.” They also ask that the court “ensure the Electoral College selects the candidate for President of the United States that was chosen by counting only lawful votes.” Among the signatories are members of Republican leadership, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Republican Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer.

It’s especially ironic, as comedian Dana Goldberg pointed out on Twitter, that some of these Republicans won their reelection in the very states whose results they are seeking to overturn.

So far the Supreme Court has not yet decided whether it will hear the case, but history will remember those who tried to subvert our democracy. Feel free to bookmark this page so you can remind them of it every time they claim to care about freedom.