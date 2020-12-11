These 109 House Republicans Are Trying to Undermine Our Democracy

One hundred and nine House Republicans, more than half the caucus, signed onto an amicus brief in a Texas lawsuit that is asking the courts to invalidate millions of votes from four swing states won by President-elect Joe Biden. Despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud, these elected officials joined the Texas attorney general in asking the Supreme Court to reject the certified election results from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The lawsuit isn’t going to change the election, but it will further damage faith in the electoral system — an effort these Trump sycophants are all-too-happy to be a part of.
In the brief, the Republican members of Congress claim, without evidence, that the election “has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities.” They also ask that the court “ensure the Electoral College selects the candidate for President of the United States that was chosen by counting only lawful votes.” Among the signatories are members of Republican leadership, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Republican Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer.
It’s especially ironic, as comedian Dana Goldberg pointed out on Twitter, that some of these Republicans won their reelection in the very states whose results they are seeking to overturn.
So far the Supreme Court has not yet decided whether it will hear the case, but history will remember those who tried to subvert our democracy. Feel free to bookmark this page so you can remind them of it every time they claim to care about freedom.
- Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-La.)
- Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) — not on initial filing due to clerical error
- Rep. Rick W. Allen (R-Ga.)
- Rep. James R. Baird (R-Ind.)
- Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)
- Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.)
- Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)
- Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
- Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)
- Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas)
- Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)
- Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)
- Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.)
- Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)
- Rep. Michael C. Burgess (R-Texas)
- Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.)
- Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.)
- Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-La.)
- Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.)
- Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas)
- Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas)
- Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.)
- Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas)
- Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.)
- Rep. Neal P. Dunn (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)
- Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.)
- Rep. A. Drew Ferguson, IV (R-Ga.)
- Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.)
- Rep. Bill Flores (R-Texas)
- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.)
- Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.)
- Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho)
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.)
- Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio)
- Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas)
- Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas)
- Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.)
- Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.)
- Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.)
- Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.)
- Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.)
- Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.)
- Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)
- Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.)
- Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.)
- Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.)
- Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio)
- Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.)
- Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
- Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.)
- Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.)
- Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.)
- Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.)
- Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa)
- Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.)
- Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.)
- Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.)
- Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.)
- Rep. Robert E. Latta (R-Ohio)
- Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)
- Rep. Blaine Leutkemeyer (R-Mo.)
- Rep. Kenny Marchant (R-Texas)
- Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)
- Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.)
- Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers (R-Wash.)
- Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.)
- Rep. Carol D. Miller (R-W.V.)
- Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.)
- Rep. Alex X. Mooney (R-W.V.)
- Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)
- Rep. Gregory Murphy (R-N.C.)
- Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)
- Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)
- Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.)
- Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)
- Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.)
- Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.)
- Rep. John Rose (R-Tenn.)
- Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.)
- Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)
- Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.)
- Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho)
- Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.)
- Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)
- Rep. Ross Spano (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn.) — not on initial filing due to clerical error
- Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)
- Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.)
- Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisc.)
- Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)
- Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.)
- Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.)
- Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) — not on initial filing due to clerical error
- Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas)
- Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)
- Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)
- Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
- Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)
- Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.)
- Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas)
- Rep. Ted S. Yoho (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.)