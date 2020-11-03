Is It Time to Panic or Celebrate? Suffer Alongside Rolling Stone as Election Results Roll In

We might not find out on election night who’s going to be living in the White House for the next four years. A record number of mail-in ballots has complicated how votes are counted, and states are expected to take longer to report their results than in years past. As Charlotte Swasey of Data for Progress told us recently, it might be noon on Wednesday before a winner is declared — if not later.

This doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of indicators of which way the needle could be tipping as information comes in Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. We’ll be following along in real time, breaking down what we see into news that bodes well for Biden (This Seems Good), news that bodes well for Trump (Trumpocalypse Rising), and news we’re not sure about yet (Too Soon To Tell).

On the note of “too soon to tell,” a bunch of states have now been called. But so far, none of those calls tell us much about who’s going to win the election: Biden has won the states we all knew he would, and so has Trump. If Biden had won Kentucky we’d be thrilled. If Trump had won Vermont, we’d be making fake Canadian passports. Without any upsets, and without knowing the margins, these results leave us where we started: sitting quietly in terror — the official posture of 2020.

But for now, especially without any information about the margins of victory, these results leave us where we started: sitting quietly in terror — the official posture of 2020.