Authorities Brace for Chaos Outside Trump’s Arraignment in Miami

Donald Trump will turn himself over to authorities in Miami on Tuesday. The MAGA faithful, of which there are plenty in South Florida, are expected to show up to protest in droves.

City officials are bracing for the possibility of large crowds outside the courthouse where Trump will surrender to face the historic arraignment on charges related to his handling classified government documents. “We are taking this very seriously,” Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez said Monday at a press conference, citing plans for stepped-up security measures.

Political passion is expected to draw both supporters and opponents of the former president to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse in downtown Miami, where the hearing slated to begin at 3 p.m. local time. Depending on how many people gather there, Miami police are likely to close some streets near the glass-coated, two-tower courthouse, which has a ground-level outdoor plaza.

“We’re bringing enough resources to handle a crowd anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000,” Manny Morales, Miami’s chief of police, said at Monday’s press conference. “We don’t expect any issues … We have experience in handling large demonstrations. This is the city of Miami.” Asked if a threat linked to Trump’s appearance in court has emerged online, Morales said, “There have been a lot of posts. None that I’m aware of … has any credibility.” The police chief also revealed that the Miami police department had not asked the Florida National Guard for help with security. He declined to say whether Miami police would put metal barriers around the courthouse.

Trump has encouraged his supporters to gather around the courthouse in Miami and protest the federal charges against him. "They have to go out and they have to protest peacefully," he said during a radio interview with his ally Roger Stone. The former president clearly wants to turn the indictment into a rallying point for his supporters. He's also been fundraising off the indictment, and he is expected to fly to New Jersey after the arraignment to speak at his club in Bedminster.

Trump faces a 37-count grand jury indictment on charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a record or document, and concealing a document in a federal investigation. The charges stem from his alleged refusal to cooperate with a prolonged government effort to retrieve scores of classified material Trump took to Mar-a-Lago upon leaving the White House in 2021. Trump's residence is about a two-hour drive from the federal courthouse in downtown Miami, where he will become the first former president arraigned on federal charges. Trump became the first former president to be arraigned, period, in April when he was arrested in Manhattan on dozens of charges of falsifying business records.

Supporters and detractors of the former president flooded the area outside the courthouse in Manhattan ahead of the arrest, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene trying — and failing — to hold a rally amid the chaos. Any chaos in Miami on Tuesday could depend on Mother Nature. Miami’s rainy season is well under way and a downpour could quickly shrink the head count of any gathering outside the courthouse. Trump’s supporters may show up, rain or shine. The former president and his boosters have portrayed the indictment as a gross miscarriage of justice, and the MAGA contingent is clearly determined to demonstrate.

The scene inside the courthouse will largely remain a mystery. The court has prohibited journalists from bringing any phones or electronic devices into the courthouse, although a transcript of the proceedings will be provided. Trump is expected, of course, to plead not guilty.