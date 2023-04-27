Stephen Miller Is Taking Legal Action Against the M&M Company

Tucker Carlson may be gone from Fox, but MAGA world is going after his greatest nemesis: the green M&M.

America First Legal, the legal activist group founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, filed a complaint on Wednesday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) against Mars Inc, the maker of M&Ms. The pro-Trump nonprofit alleges Mars’ efforts to increase diversity and representation of minorities within its workforce constitutes discrimination and a violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The move comes just days after Fox News fired its former primetime host and sexy M&M devotee, Tucker Carlson. Carlson famously feuded with Mars after it swapped out the green M&M’s go-go boots for professional attire it called “current” and “representative of our consumer.” In a televised rant, the former Fox host moaned that “No longer wearing sexy boots, now she’s wearing sensible sneakers” and lamented that “when you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity, they’ve won.”

Miller did not respond to questions about whether the complaint was related to Carlson’s ouster.

In a statement from Mars, the company wrote that it “is an equal opportunity employer – we do not engage in discriminatory employment practices. Inclusion and diversity have long been priorities for us, and we use lawful means to pursue our inclusion and diversity objectives.”

While the timing of the Mars complaint may seem suspicious, it comes as part of a broader assault on diversity and inclusion efforts as the conservative movement’s latest craze has focused on “woke capitalism,” defined as a form of market conservatism that fails to toe the line on right wing culture war fundamentalism.

And the Mars complaint is only the latest legal crusades against diversity in the corporate world, by America First Legal, which describes itself as “determined to stop the destructive hiring practices of woke companies across the country.”

After Bud Light collaborated with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the group filed a similar complaint with the EEOC alleging parent company Anheuser Busch used "divisive, illegal, and immoral employment practices" for offering "leadership development curriculum for those who identify with historically underrepresented groups," among other gripes.

The group has also filed a complaint against diversity efforts by private equity giant BlackRock for its “BlackRock Founders Scholarship,” which aims to provide internships to members of underrepresented minority groups. The complaint claims the internship program violates federal civil rights rules.

BlackRock recently became a culture war target after Florida Governor and rumored presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis pulled billions of dollars of Florida state money out of the company over its policies that take into account the environmental, social, and governance impact of its investments.