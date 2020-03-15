The Official, Possibly Final, Democratic Debate Drinking Game Rules

We’re all already inside. Might as well drink…

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden will be squaring off in a “virtual debate” tonight in Washington, D.C. Due to coronavirus, there will be no live audience, and it’s just as well. The Sanders campaign is signaling that it does not intend to push Biden terribly hard in this debate, with Sanders saying in a Saturday night “fireside chat” that he mainly intends to challenge Biden on the “most important questions.”

This is likely to be less a battle than a display of “unity,” designed to help repair schisms heading into a general election. From a box office perspective, the other draw of tonight’s event is that it provides the first real look we’ve had at Biden in a prolonged, demanding, unscripted appearance. The full taxonomy of verbal Bidenisms should be on display.

Rolling Stone’s “Useful Idiots” hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper will be live-drinking on Hot Mic tonight. Check @mtaibbi and @kthalps for information.

In tonight’s game, drink EVERY TIME:

Obviously the last rule is optional.

On the “intentionally inappropriate” rule, keep your own counsel. There may be instances in which a double-shot is warranted. If Biden for instance tells Colombian-born Ilia Calderon that she has better legs than original moderator Jorge Ramos, finish whatever bottle you’ve opened.

Do not politics and drive. See you on Hot Mic tonight!