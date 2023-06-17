Neo-Nazis Are Terrified Nobody Will Care About Their Juneteenth Protest

A coalition of white supremacist is plotting to disrupt the Juneteenth holiday weekend by plastering communities with hate leaflets, promoting a rancid documentary about a supposed “white genocide.”

But these neo-Nazis are also concerned that their intimidation may go unnoticed — and are calling on supporters to pose as concerned citizens, to call into local media outlets “and ‘report’ this awful expression of hate!”

This self-reporting is meant to aggrandize — and draw outsize attention to — a fringe group of haters. Indeed, these neo-Nazis are already promising to exaggerate their impact. A June 15 Telegram post reviewed by Rolling Stone encourages white supremacist leafleters to embrace a strategy of “overstating” — i.e. lying. “You know for a fact we did 10k [leaflets]?” it reads, “Tell them it was 100k.”

The racist action — by “white lives matter” activists who are Big Mad about a holiday commemorating the end of Black slavery in the U.S. — is being orchestrated on Telegram, in coordination with a neo-Nazi group, the Goyim Defense League.

GDL is a virulently anti-semitic outfit that’s notorious for plastering American neighborhoods with hate literature. That group’s leaflet promoting the Juneteenth action whinges, in part:

DIVERSITY means fewer white people.

INCLUSION means exclusion of white people.

EQUITY means stealing from white people.

White supremacists have been plotting this action for weeks. The flyers direct readers to a film that can be viewed at an alternative streaming service. This “documentary” is a half-hour long mashup of cable TV footage of folks explaining the concept of “white genocide” — occasionally interspersed with footage of white people getting beat up. The web address of the film also includes the words “black hate broadcast.”

Loosely, the hateful, untrue "white genocide" conspiracy theory holds that a cabal of greedy globalists (read: Jews) is plotting to flood America and Europe with immigrants of color, in an effort to erode (and eventually extinguish) the political power of the dominant white Christian culture.

A pinned post on Telegram explains the dual aim of the Juneteeth leaflet drop. “This is a White unity project,” it says. But the post makes plain that racial intimidation is also a key component: “We want to wake our people and scare our enemies.” It concludes with a reference to the neo-Nazi trope of 14 words (concerning the need to “secure” a future for white people). “14 or nothing,” it declares.

The organizers are hoping to stage a surprise, three-day flyering effort beginning June 17. The neo-Nazis are planning to move after sunset, to maximize fear. Posts about the event — on a public Telegram channel — ironically urge followers to “keep opsec.”

The post supposes that participants will be engaged in something historic: “Imagine the seething from the enemy when they learn that this was accomplished by ALL of us together!” But as the drop date approaches, organizers have seemed concerned that their efforts may fall flat.

And so they are urging a strategy for neo-Nazis to claim and provoke a reaction out of proportion to their numbers.

To help amplify the response to the hate flyers, the post calls on white supremacists to pose as concerned or offended parties. “We shouldn’t just leave it to NPC’S to get the snowball rolling.” (NPC is an gaming acronym for non-player-character, and refers to people uninvolved in the main action.) “We should all consider making burner accounts,” it suggests, “and ‘report’ this awful expression of hate!”

It imagines participants posing as normie citizens to sound their alarm about the leaflets to local politicians, news outlets, churches, and affected local businesses. “Call as if concerned,” it directs, even offering some prompts like, “Omg I found this as a tourist,” and “I just want everyone to be safe at the end of their shifts.”

The post concludes with a note that callers should “expect to be recorded” and that “soundbites are important.” These supposed members of a master race misspell their native language, urging caution and discipline “in EVERY SENTANCE YOU SPEAK.”

The involvement of the GDL signals a likelihood for a measure of “success.” The hate group is active in distributing hate flyers that spread lies about Jewish people. Rolling Stone has previously written about GDL’s banner drops in promoting Kanye West’s antisemitism, and its founder’s horrific practice of targeting kids on social media for clout and money.

Neither the filmmaker nor the leader of GDL responded to questions from Rolling Stone.

The planned hate-leafleting has caught the attention of at least one law enforcement agency that has previously clashed with the Goyim Defense League in South Florida where the neo-Nazi group is based.

"Heads up: Some of the dumbest groups of weird losers in America are saying they plan to dump more hate flyers in our neighborhoods this Juneteenth weekend," wrote Mike Chitwood, sheriff of Volusia Country Florida on social media. "Just remember this is all because they feel inadequate and small with no friends and no future… and [are] probably not welcome in their own families' homes."

Heads up: Some of the dumbest weird losers in America are planning to dump more hate flyers this weekend.



Just remember it's all because they feel inadequate and small with no friends & no future.



We will be out to enforce the law and stand up for all our residents & visitors pic.twitter.com/TWxowNqBM9 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 14, 2023

“Rest assured,” the sheriff added, “we will be out there to enforce the law and stand up for all our residents.”