MAGA Pastor Says Christians Must ‘Be The Ones Writing the Laws’

The MAGA preacher Sean Feucht made an unsettling guest appearance in the Tusla, Oklahoma church of Jackson Lahmeyer, founder of Pastors for Trump, the leading group of evangelicals supporting the former president’s reelection bid.

Standing on stage at Sheridan.Church on Wednesday, Feucht made a direct call for Christian nationalism — declaring that America should be governed according to biblical law for the benefit of believers, as a way to prepare for the second coming of Christ.

“It’s all part of The King coming back,” Feucht told the audience. “That’s what we’re practicing for,” he insisted, before adding, “That’s why we get called ‘Christian nationalists.'”

Feucht then presented an imaginary dialog, in which he mockingly imitated the voice of secular critics: “You want The Kingdom to be the government,” he said, before thundering a reply in his own voice: “Yes!”

“You want God to come on over and take over the government,” he said, responding, again: “Yes!”

Fuecht continued, now using his voice alone: “We want God to be in control of everything! We want believers to be the ones writing the laws! Yes! Guilty as charged.”

Presenting an extreme theology, one that is a far-outlier in Christian circles, Feucht added that Christian nationalism is required of the faithful: “We wouldn’t be a disciple of Jesus if we didn’t believe that.”

Fuecht’s remarks, first highlighted by Right Wing Watch, represent a leap for the preacher. A former candidate for Congress, who once prayed over Trump in the Oval Office, Feucht has long associated himself with far-right lawmakers like Reps. Lauren Boehbert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have both embraced Christian nationalism.

But Feucht has, in the past, been somewhat more circumspect. He has opted for heavenly calls of intervention and guidance in government — praying for the casting out of demons from Washington — rather than advocating for an overt takeover of politics by Christian zealots.

Feucht’s appearance at the church of Donald Trump’s top evangelical cheerleader raises questions about the ex-president’s 2024 campaign, and the role of Christian nationalists in shaping policy for a prospective second term. (Privately, as Rolling Stone has reported, Trump has been calling on religious zealots in his camp to keep a lid on the issue of abortion.)

Feucht is currently on a fifty-state worship tour to bring his now-open brand of Christian nationalism to every state capitol in the land. The tour kicked off in Washington, D.C., last month, with a prayer service in the Capitol rotunda, surreptitiously organized by Boehbert.