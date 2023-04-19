DHS Official Has Office Raided, Covered in Crime Scene Tape

The Department of Homeland Security intelligence official in charge of tracking cross-border threats was escorted from his office on Monday by federal police and security after an afternoon search that left his office sealed with crime tape, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the events.

The official in question is Brian Sulc, Executive Director of the Transnational Organized Crime Mission Center at DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis in Washington. Sulc has not been arrested or charged with a crime. He is under investigation for an alleged security violation allegedly bringing a personal electronic device inside the secure office, where phones and electronic devices are prohibited.

At about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, three squad cars from the Federal Protective Service — a DHS law enforcement body tasked with protecting the department and federal buildings — drove into DHS’s Northwest Washington Complex with flashing lights. The FPS officers joined security on the third floor of the secure building to search Sulc’s office. While they were doing the search, Sulc was escorted out of the building flanked by security and FPS and taken to a different location on the DHS campus for questioning, two sources said.

The office has been sealed shut with crime tape and evidence seals were placed around the door and across the keyhole so no one can enter.

Sulc is in charge of the office that produces intelligence assessments on border security, the opioid epidemic, and other high-stakes policy issues. Those assessments include intelligence on how fentanyl is crossing into the United States, as well as attempts to identify cartel members and human trafficking operatives on both sides of the border. They’re used to inform policy decisions at the highest levels of DHS and elsewhere in the Biden administration.

“He is a big deal,” one source with direct knowledge of the search of Sulc’s office. “He does the border, all the big issues and crises. This is why this is all so shocking.” Editor’s picks

Sulc is a career official who has held the post since March 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has worked for DHS since September 2008.

Sulc did not respond to emails, calls, texts and voice messages left on his home and cell phone numbers. A call to his work cell number was not answered, and the voice mailbox was full. Sulc also did not respond to a LinkedIn message. Trending Key DeSantis Donors Rip Him in Private Chats: ‘What the F-ck Is Wrong With RD?’ Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Discuss the Urge to Impregnate Women Kelly Clarkson Delivers Dazzling Choir-Backed Performance of New Single 'Mine' Fox’s Primetime Hosts Completely Ignored the Dominion Settlement

On Sulc’s LinkedIn, he describes the mission center as the lead program that prepares all-source assessments for the DHS secretary, the department’s daily intelligence briefings. His profile says in his current role he “prepares strategic assessments on transnational organized crime, border security and terrorist travel threats for DHS operational and policy components, for senior customers in the intelligence community and state, local, tribal and private sector stakeholders in the homeland security mission.”

He testified before the House homeland security committee on March 18, 2022 on his office’s role in the Biden Administration’s National Drug Control Strategy to combat the opioid epidemic.

Sulc reports to Ken Wainstein, DHS Undersecretary, Office of Intelligence and Analysis. Wainstein reports to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning before the House Homeland Security Committee in a hearing titled, “A Review of the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request for the Department of Homeland Security.”