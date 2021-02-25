‘RS Interview: Special Edition’ With Bill Gates

The title of Bill Gates’ new book – How to Avoid a Climate Disaster — is very Bill Gates-ian. Above everything else, Gates is an engineer, a man who sees a problem and immediately wonders how to fix it. Gates’ world is rational, logical, and, in a deep but not simple way, optimistic. After all, if a problem is fixable, you just have to find the best tools for the job and get it done.

In his new book, Gates takes on the mother of all problems: the climate crisis. He looks at it not as a moral or political issue (although he is not naïve about either) but as an experienced mechanic might examine a car sputtering on the side of the road, or as a doctor might look at a sick patient. Gates clearly sets out what the goal should be – zero CO2 pollution by 2050, which is widely recognized as the target for a habitable planet – and then analyzes how to get there. Chapters have titles like “How We Plug In,” “How We Grow Things,” and “How We Keep Cool and Stay Warm.” In each, he examines the strength and weaknesses of various solutions and then coolly renders his judgement about the best way forward. Mixed in are anecdotes about his experiences in the developing world, where much of Gates’ philanthropic work has long been focused. His observations about the motives for human behavior can be refreshingly blunt, even if you disagree. About the causes of deforestation, for example, he says “People cut down trees not because people are evil; they do it when the incentives to cut down trees are stronger than the incentives to leave them alone.” Gates is often criticized for being too dependent on technological solutions for what is, at root, a very human problem. But that’s a little like calling out a dog for not meowing like a cat. This is the guy who brought us the personal computer revolution, after all.

In this interview, Gates and I touched on a number of things, from the trouble with President Biden’s promise to build a net zero energy grid by 2035, to the Covid conspiracy theorists who believe he is using vaccines to inject microchips into people’s bodies, to the risks of geoengineering to cool the planet. I’ve talked with Gates a number of times over the years, and in this interview, he was surprisingly animate and unguarded. If nothing else, you can see that debating big ideas really lights the guy up.

One note: Gates talks about a number of people by their first name in this interview, which can be a little confusing. So here’s a cheat sheet: “Lowell” is Lowell Wood, a former Pentagon physicist who sometimes advises Gates (I tried to capture Wood’s outlandish character in this 2011 Rolling Stone story). “Nathan” is Nathan Myhrvold, the former chief technology officer at Microsoft and noted cookbook author; “Smil” is Vaclav Smil, a Canadian scientist and author of Energy and Civilization, who has long been a friend and advisor to Gates.