Women's March 2018: Best Protest Signs from Flagship Las Vegas Event
Thousands turned out Sunday for Women's March: Power to the Polls at Las Vegas' Sam Boyd Stadium
On the anniversary of the largest single day protest in American history, the organizers of the 2017 Women's March on Washington gathered in Las Vegas to roll out the next phase of the movement. This year, it's all about the ballot box. Forecasters are already pointing to factors that suggest 2018 will be a wave election, but if the women behind last year's worldwide demonstrations have anything to do with it, it will be more like a tsunami. Women's March Inc. is determined to register one million people before this year's midterm elections. With that goal in mind, they had volunteers stationed throughout the crowd with clipboards signing demonstrators up to vote.