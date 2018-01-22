Trending

Women's March 2018: Best Protest Signs from Flagship Las Vegas Event

Thousands turned out Sunday for Women's March: Power to the Polls at Las Vegas' Sam Boyd Stadium

Women's March 2018: Best Protest Signs from Flagship Las Vegas Event
17
Protesters attend the Women's March: Power to the Polls rally at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV. Roger Kisby for RollingStone.com
By Rolling Stone

On the anniversary of the largest single day protest in American history, the organizers of the 2017 Women's March on Washington gathered in Las Vegas to roll out the next phase of the movement. This year, it's all about the ballot box. Forecasters are already pointing to factors that suggest 2018 will be a wave election, but if the women behind last year's worldwide demonstrations have anything to do with it, it will be more like a tsunami. Women's March Inc. is determined to register one million people before this year's midterm elections. With that goal in mind, they had volunteers stationed throughout the crowd with clipboards signing demonstrators up to vote.