Why Can't the President Watch Porn in the White House?

President Trump values his down time in the White House. Since he moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue last January, reports have abounded about his television intake, from primetime cable news to his morning block of "executive time" when he mostly watches Fox & Friends and fires off the bulk of the day's tweets. But there's another screen-based indulgence any red-blooded American might find appealing, and it may or may not be available in the residence Trump recently accused Canada of burning down.



Related Sean Spicer Is Ready to Talk About It The former press secretary sounds off on crowd size, the Mooch and what really happened in the bushes

While discussing disparaging comments Rudy Giuliani made about Stormy Daniels, MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski on Thursday morning offered up an interesting tidbit about the president's frustrations with the job. "I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House," Brzezinski said, "and Donald Trump’s biggest complaint was that he’s not allowed to watch porn in the White House."

After the clip made the rounds, Rolling Stone reached out to White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters seeking official comment from the West Wing asking if the claim is true. RS also asked Walters if it is official government policy that porn is not allowed in the White House, and, if so, for clarification on who put that policy in place and why it exists in the first place. As of this writing, Walters has yet to respond.

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Pornography has been a running theme throughout Donald Trump’s tenure in the political arena. Trump has been accused of having an affair with former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, as well as adult film star Stormy Daniels, before he entered the White House.



When confronted about the myriad accusations of sexual assault raised during his presidential campaign, Trump implied that an accusation from a porn star is not legitimate because of their profession. "These are stories that are made up, these are total fiction," he told a New Hampshire radio station. "One said, 'He grabbed me on the arm,'" he added, referencing an accusation by adult film actress Jessica Drake. "And she’s a porn star. You know, this one that came out recently, 'He grabbed me and he grabbed me on the arm,' Oh, I’m sure she’s never been grabbed before."



Trump’s legal counsel Rudy Giuliani expressed a similar belief Wednesday when he said that Stormy Daniels lacks "credibility" because of her career in the adult film industry. "So Stormy, you want to bring a case, let me cross-examine you. Because the business you were in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight," Giuliani said to a crowd in Tel Aviv, Israel. "I’m sorry I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who ... isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation," he added.



Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, was quick to respond.

Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist. His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace. His client Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any “moral” issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 6, 2018

We will update this story if and when we hear back from White House representatives as to whether or not porn is allowed inside the building.