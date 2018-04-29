Watch Michelle Wolf's Scathing White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech

Michelle Wolf delivered a scathing speech about the Trump administration at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner, where the comedian also roasted the news networks and both Republicans and Democrats.

"Like a porn star says when she's about to have sex with Trump, 'Let's get this over with,'" Wolf said to start speech before launching into her jokes about the president, which included a part where Wolf would repeat "Trump is so broke…" and the Correspondents' Dinner attendees would ask, "How broke is he?" "He has to fly failed business class," Wolf said during one of her responses.

"Republicans are easy to make fun of, like shooting fish in a Chris Christie," Wolf said during her 20-minute speech. "Democrats are harder to make fun of, because you guys don't do anything. People might think you might flip the House and Senate this November, but you guys always find a way to mess it up. You're somehow gonna lose by 12 points to a guy named Jeff Pedophile Nazi Doctor."

Wolf also joked about CNN ("You guys love breaking news and, congrats guys, you broke it"), Ivanka Trump ("She's about as helpful to women as an empty box of tampons") and Sean Hannity ("People wanted me to make fun of Sean Hannity tonight, but I could not do that. This dinner's for journalists!")

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was also a frequent target of Wolf's roasting. "Every time Sarah steps to the podium, I get excited, because I not really sure what we're going to get," Wolf said. "A press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams… What's Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh, I know: Aunt Coulter."

Following Wolf's remarks, New York Times' Maggie Haberman tweeted, "That [Sanders] sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive."

The tweet drew criticism from viewers, who questioned which jokes made fun of Sanders' appearance. Wolf later responded, "Hey mags! All these jokes were about her despicable behavior. Sounds like you have some thoughts about her looks though?" Wolf's weekly Netflix series The Break with Michelle Wolf premieres May 27th.

With Trump not attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner for a second straight year, the animated version from Our Cartoon President instead opened the gala. "Where's the Sinclair Media table?" the cartoon president asked.