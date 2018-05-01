Trump's Doctor Is Back In the News With a Wild Story to Tell

President Trump's former personal doctor said three men, including a Trump Organization lawyer and the president's longtime bodyguard, "raided" his office last year and took the president's medical records.

In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Harold Bornstein said the incident took place February 3rd, 2017, two days after the doctor gave an interview to The New York Times in which he said he'd long prescribed Trump hair growth medicine. Bornstein said he felt "raped, frightened and sad" as the men allegedly ransacked his office, adding, "They must have been here for 25 or 30 minutes. It created a lot of chaos."



Bornstein identified two of the men supposedly involved. He claims one was Keith Schiller, Trump's longtime bodyguard, who, at the time, was serving as director of Oval Office operations (Schiller left the White House last September). Bornstein claims another was Alan Garten, the chief legal officer at the Trump Organization. A third man was not named.

JUST IN: Trump's former doctor says Trump bodyguard, lawyer "raided" his office, took medical files, @NBCNews reports in an exclusive.



According to Bornstein, the men took the original and only copy of Trump's medical charts, including lab reports filed under Trump's name, as well as pseudonyms. Bornstein said the men also demanded he take down a photo of himself and Trump that was hanging in the office waiting room.



Bornstein said that during the incident he never received a HIPAA release form signed by the president, which would have authorized the release of his medical records. Without one, the incident could constitute as a violation of patient privacy law. One source told NBC Bornstein did receive a letter from then-White House doctor Ronny Jackson, though it was unclear if a release form was attached to it.



Bornstein said he decided to speak out about the supposed raid after Jackson withdrew his nomination to run the VA following accusations that he wrote illegal prescriptions and drank on the job. Bornstein had reportedly been angling for the White House doctor position after Trump's election, but he supposedly scuttled his chances after that interview with the Times.



"I couldn't believe anybody was making a big deal out of a drug to grow his hair that seemed to be so important," Bornstein said. "And it certainly was not a breach of medical trust to tell somebody they take Propecia to grow their hair. What's the matter with that?"



He added of Jackson's downfall: "This is like a celebration for me."