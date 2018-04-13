Trump Slams Comey as Infamous 'Pee Tape' Allegations Resurface

James Comey and President Trump's war of words escalated rapidly on Friday morning, as the former FBI director said "it's possible" that the infamous "golden shower" allegations were actually true, and the President of the United States proceeded to call Comey an "untruthful slime ball."

In his upcoming memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, Comey claims that Trump was fixated on the alleged "pee tape." Several publications that obtained advanced copies of the book published reports on its contents Thursday evening, setting the stage for the latest showdown between between two men who no longer have any interest in hiding their mutual disgust.

In a teaser from a forthcoming interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Comey discusses the rumors that Trump allegedly paid prostitutes to pee on a bed in front of him in Moscow five years ago. "I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don't know whether the current President of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013," Comey says. "It's possible, but I don't know."

In response, Trump unleashed a pair of ferocious tweets. "James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR," the president wrote. "Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did ­– until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH."

Trump also described Comey as "weak" and ripped him as an "untruthful slime ball." He ended his Twitter salvo in emphatic fashion, writing, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"

Trump is not the only one publicly slamming Comey. Earlier this week, the Republican National Committee set up a new website devoted to undermining the former FBI Director. The website is simply titled 'Lyin' Comey.'

But Comey appears ready to brawl, and he shares plenty of colorful stories in A Higher Loyalty. According to early reports on Comey's memoir, the former FBI Director says the president denied staying overnight in Moscow on the evening when the "golden showers" events allegedly took place. But Trump's bodyguard at the time reportedly testified that Trump did in fact spend the night in Russia's capital.

A Higher Loyalty will be released on Tuesday.

