Read the Devin Nunes Memo

On Friday, the White House cleared the release of the controversial four-page memo written by Rep. Devin Nunes, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. President Trump's decision comes after Republicans on the committee voted to declassify the memo earlier this week. Democrats on the committee opposed its release, as did the FBI.

The president defended the decision, writing on Twitter Friday morning, "The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!"

The FBI's rank and file, for what it's worth, are siding with Director Christopher Wray, who opposed the memo's release. In a statement on Friday, the FBI Agents Association said it "appreciates" Wray "standing shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of the FBI as we work to protect our country from criminal and national security threats." Wray has raised concerns that declassifying the document could compromise the sources and methods behind the FBI's work.



While Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were in favor of release, Republicans were not unanimously supportive. Sen. John McCain said in a statement on Friday, "The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests – no party’s, no president’s, only Putin’s."

