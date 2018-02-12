Trending

Obama Presidential Portraits by Kehinde Wiley, Amy Sherald Unveiled

National Portrait Gallery presented former president Barack Obama, former first lady, Michelle Obama, their official portraits

Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and artist Kehinde Wiley unveil his portrait during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama's portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama. Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Barack and Michelle Obama appeared at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C. to witness the unveiling of their official presidential portraits, the New York Times reports.

President Obama's likeness, set against against a wall of bright green leaves and small flowers, was captured by Kehinde Wiley. The 41-year-old New York City-based artist is known for producing expansive, color-saturated tableaus of contemporary black men in the style of the Old Masters. Wiley's portrait of Obama included African blue lilies (representing Kenya, Obama's father's birthplace), jasmine (for Obama's birthplace, Hawaii) and chrysanthemums, the official flower of his adopted home, Chicago.

Amy Sherald, the artist tapped for Michelle Obama's portrait, is known for her depictions of black subjects. Sherald, 44 years old and based in Baltimore, depicted the former first lady in her signature style, which renders skin tones in shades of gray. Wiley and Sherald became the first black artists commissioned by the Smithsonian to produce presidential portraits.

At the unveiling, the Obamas spoke approvingly – well, mostly approvingly – of their portraits. "I tried to negotiate less gray hair and Kehinde's artistic integrity would not allow to do what I asked," Obama deadpanned. "I tried to negotiate smaller ears – struck out on that as well."

President Obama had fewer notes for Sherald, whom he thanked on Monday "for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and – hotness – of the woman I love."

Wiley's painting will hang alongside works from Elaine de Kooning (John F. Kennedy), Norman Rockwell (Richard Nixon) and Chuck Close (Bill Clinton) in the Smithsonian's permanent America's Presidents exhibition. Sherald's work will be on display through early November 2018.