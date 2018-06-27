What Anthony Kennedy's Supreme Court Retirement Means for Trump (and the Rest of Us)

Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring from his seat on the Supreme Court, the court announced Wednesday afternoon. According to the release, the 81-year-old will officially step down July 31st.



"It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court," Kennedy wrote in a statement. He cited a desire to spend more time with his family as his reason for leaving the court.

Kennedy, a Republican, is the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, where he has served since 1988. His retirement will allow President Trump to install a conservative justice that could hold a seat for decades. Kennedy's replacement will be the second justice nominated by Trump in less than two years in office, equalling the number of justices President Obama was able to install over eight years.



Though the conservative Antonin Scalia died while Obama was still in office, Republican lawmakers spent the better part of a year blocking the confirmation of Merrick Garland, Obama's choice to replace Scalia. Soon after Trump was inaugurated, he nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant seat. Gorsuch was sworn in last April.



In his letter to President Trump announcing his resignation, Kennedy expressed "profound gratitude" for the opportunity to help enforce the Constitution.

Here is his letter to the president, in full pic.twitter.com/m7DWYTxFGA — Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) June 27, 2018

Kennedy's retirement comes as the court has filed a host of controversial rulings. On Tuesday, the court ruled 5-4 to uphold President Trump's controversial travel ban against predominantly Muslim nations. Also on Tuesday, the court ruled 5-4 that California is not able to require religiously affiliated anti-abortion pregnancy centers to give women information about abortion. On Wednesday, the court ruled 5-4 that government employees who elect to join unions are not required to help pay for collective bargaining. The ruling is expected to strip unions of much of the money they use to operate effectively.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the soon-to-be-vacant seat shortly after the retirement was announced. "We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy's successor this fall," McConnell said, adding that "it's imperative that the president's nominee be treated fairly."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "The Senate stands ready to fulfill its constitutional role ... to fill this vacancy. We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy's successor this fall." pic.twitter.com/Cg8b7qzuKm — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 27, 2018

President Trump has said that he will select Kennedy's replacement from the same list of 25 potential nominees he consulted while choosing Gorsuch.