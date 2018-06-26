David Lynch to Donald Trump: 'You Are Causing Suffering and Division'

Director David Lynch accused President Donald Trump of "causing suffering and division" in a Facebook post in which he clarified comments he made about Trump that he claims right-wing media outlets took out of context.



In an interview with The Guardian published Saturday, Lynch said that Trump "could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much." While Lynch added that he thought Trump wasn't doing a good job, he posited that Trump had opened up a space for other outsiders to succeed. Nevertheless, several right-wing media outlets ran with the first part of Lynch's quote, and Trump even retweeted a Breitbart article with the headline, "Director David Lynch: Trump 'Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History.'"

On Facebook, Lynch specifically addressed that retweet, writing, "This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining."

The director continued, "Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president. This would be very sad it seems for you – and for the country. You are causing suffering and division."

Lynch urged Trump to "turn the ship around… toward a bright future for all." He claimed Trump had the ability to "unite the country" and if he did so his "soul would sing."

"Under great loving leadership, no one loses – everybody wins," Lynch said. "It’s something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated."