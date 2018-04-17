Alex Jones Is Facing Two Lawsuits From Sandy Hook Families

The families of two children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre filed defamation lawsuits against Alex Jones, the popular right-wing conspiracy peddler, in a Texas court on Monday, The New York Times reports.
On multiple occasions, Jones has claimed that the Sandy Hook attack did not actually happen, calling the massacre – which claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six teachers – a "giant hoax" and insisting that it was staged by professional actors. A representative for InfoWars, Jones' media company, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
"Our clients have been tormented for five years by Mr. Jones' ghoulish accusations that they are actors who faked their children's deaths as part of a fraud on the American people," Mark Bankston, an attorney for the plaintiffs, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Enough is enough."
Both lawsuits focus on statements that Jones made relatively recently, including a 2017 segment on his radio show entitled "Sandy Hook Vampires Exposed." The New York Times reports that the lawsuits allege, "[Jones'] statements were a continuation and elaboration of a years-long campaign to falsely attack the honesty of the Sandy Hook parents, casting them as participants in a ghastly conspiracy and cover-up."
In addition, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the suits allege that Jones' statements "encouraged others to make death threats against the victims' families." A woman from Florida was sentenced to prison in 2017 for making death threats to one of the plaintiffs.
The lawsuits are seeking at least $1 million in damages.