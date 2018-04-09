Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Says Michael Cohen 'Has Been Set Up to Take the Fall'

The Stormy Daniels affair just turned into a Category 1 hurricane. The FBI has raided the D.C. office of President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, according to the New York Times, and Vanity Fair is reporting that a team of feds in New York also searched the Park Avenue hotel where Cohen has been staying. The agents reportedly seized documents and records connected to the $130,000 hush-money payment Cohen made to the porn star shortly before the 2016 election – allegedly on Trump's behalf – and perhaps much more.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, said: "As I predicted last week on CNN and MSNBC, Mr. Cohen has been placed in the crosshairs by Mr. Trump. He has been set up to take the fall. An enormous amount of misplaced faith has been placed on his shoulders and I do not believe he has the mettle to withstand it. If I'm correct, this could end very, very badly for Mr. Trump and others."



Monday's raid represents the first collision of the Daniels affair and the Russia investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller. According to the Times, the search warrants for the raid originated with a referral from the office of the special counsel. A raid by the FBI can only be undertaken after establishing probable cause.



A lawyer for Cohen said in a statement that the raid "completely inappropriate and unnecessary" and invoked Cohen's attorney-client privileges regarding many of the documents that were taken. In a detail sure to trouble the president, the Times reports that the FBI "also seized emails, tax documents and business records."