Is the Pee Tape Real? Comey's Book Brings Us One Step Closer to an Answer

President Trump reportedly considered asking the FBI to investigate the "golden shower" allegations – rumors that Trump had allegedly paid Russian prostitutes to pee on a bed once used by President Barack Obama and the First Lady – early in 2017, according to early reporting on A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, the upcoming memoir from former FBI Director James Comey.

Multiple media outlets - including The Washington Post, The New York Times and the New York Post - received advance copies of the book and began rolling out their stories late Thursday afternoon. According to reports, Comey writes that Trump brought up the infamous "pee tape" without prompting during a meeting not long after the President was sworn into office. Comey recalls that Trump "strongly denied the allegations, asking – rhetorically, I assumed – whether he seemed like a guy who needed the service of prostitutes."



The former FBI director reportedly writes the allegations rankled Trump so much that he discussed them on several subsequent occasions. "[The President added] that it bothered him if there was 'even a one percent chance' his wife, Melania, thought it was true," Comey writes, according to reports, before adding some biting commentary: "In what kind of marriage, to what kind of man, does a spouse conclude there is only a 99 percent chance her husband didn’t do that?"



Comey also notes that Trump's preoccupation with the "golden shower" allegations appeared linked to another fixation, according to The Washington Post. "He then began discussing cases where women had accused him of sexual assault, a subject I had not raised," Comey is said to write. "He mentioned a number of women, and seemed to have memorized their allegations."

A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership – set to hit shelves Tuesday – is generating the same type of buzz that greeted Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury earlier this year. Both books paint unflattering portraits of the President. Comey does not mince words. "This president is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values," he writes.

