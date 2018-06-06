Wolf Alice: Go Behind the Scenes With British Rockers at Governors Ball

Brash London rock group Wolf Alice arrived ready to rumble at this year's Governors Ball, and our day-in-the-life video above takes you behind the scenes. Despite playing a relatively early set on Friday afternoon, the band managed to transport the energy of their hometown punk gigs to the field. Singer-guitarist Ellie Rowsell led them from lullaby-like laments ("Don't Delete the Kisses") to screams that incited a circle pit led solely by teenage girls. During the song "You're a Germ," Rowsell sneered, "You ain't going to heaven, no – 'cause I'm dragging you down to hell!"

Rolling Stone handed the band two cameras during Friday's festivities. Silly walks and other shenanigans ensued, with a special guest appearance by fellow Brit band Slaves (U.K.). Currently touring the festival circuit in Europe and the U.K., Wolf Alice will also support Liam Gallagher at London's Finsbury Park on June 29th. Their second studio album, Visions of a Life, was released in September 2017.