Watch Nick Offerman Reveal His First Time Drinking Scotch

Actor Nick Offerman chatted with Rolling Stone for the latest installment of the series "The First Time." Offerman's latest film Hearts Beat Loud was released on June 8th.



After showing off a bit of his guitar skills, Offerman kicked things off by discussing the first time he ever made something. His story took him back to the fourth grade where he had to glue a clown face and a quote about smiling to a piece of wood. He liberally followed the teacher's directions, deciding to glue the clown face at an angle. He received a lower grade than his classmates for the move and still maintains that his clown had more "character" than the other ones.

Later, Offerman talks about the first time he drank scotch, which happened to be Lagavulin. The brand of scotch — which he describes as "like drinking a campfire" — would come into play later in his life when his memorable character Ron Swanson would keep a bottle of Lagavulin in his desk on Parks & Recreation. For the longest time, Offerman thought that the props department had researched him, hence the similar scotch taste for his character and himself. He would later learn that Lagavulin was the brand of choice because it was actually a favorite of the show's creator Michael Schur.

Offerman's Hearts Beat Loud premiered at Sundance this past winter. Earlier this year, he appeared in the star-studded Nostalgia, which also featured Jon Hamm, Patton Oswalt, Ellen Burstyn and Catherine Keener. Next month, the new reality competition series Making It will debut on NBC and has Offerman serving as co-host alongside fellow Parks & Rec star Amy Poehler.