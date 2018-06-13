It's a good week on the Internet for child drummers. After spotlighting eight-year-old Yoyoka Soma's jaw-dropping version of Led Zeppelin's "Good Times Bad Times," we move on to a slightly more ambitious project: a survey of Metallica's entire album discography in just under 13 minutes, courtesy of 10-year-old Norwegian basher Johannes Rørvik Grov.

Grov, sporting a series of Metallica T-shirts in the time-lapse production, has no trouble adapting to Lars Ulrich's evolving style over the course of the video, navigating the punky backbeat of Kill 'Em All's "Motorbreath," the double-kick flurries of ...And Justice for All's "One" and the half-time waltz of the Black Album's "Nothing Else Matters" with equal ease. It's especially cool to see him moving all the way through the band's recent catalog, laying into the central groove of St. Anger's "Some Kind of Monster" with peak force and bashing out the proggy accents at the beginning of Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct's "Atlas, Rise!"

In case you're wondering what the band itself thinks, they've already tweeted their approval, calling out Grov as "the next generation."