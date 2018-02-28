See New Trailer for Expanded Rolling Stone Doc 'Stories From the Edge'

The last 50 years of music, pop culture, politics and more are chronicled alongside the history of Rolling Stone in the new trailer for the digital release of Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge. The four-hour documentary aired last November on HBO and will be re-released this March through digital retailers as an expanded six-episode series.

The new trailer touches on the founding principles of Rolling Stone and its vision that rock & roll wasn't just music, but the locus of a new cultural movement. Stories From the Edge tracks how Rolling Stone helped to define this new pop culture through a mix of music writing, in-depth cultural reporting and plenty of gonzo political coverage.

Alex Gibney and Blair Foster directed Stories From the Edge, while Jeff Daniels and Johnny Depp narrated the film. The doc includes interviews with an array of artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Jay Z, Britney Spears and Taylor Swift, while the expanded digital version will feature several never-before-seen scenes and an interview with David Bowie.



Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge will be available on iTunes March 12th, while a release on Amazon, Vudu, GooglePlay and Xbox will follow March 26th.