Gorillaz Tap Jack Black for Vibrant New 'Humility' Video

Gorillaz take over Venice Beach with Jack Black in the video for "Humility," one of two new offerings from the animated outfit's upcoming album The Now Now, out June 29th via Warner Bros.

Gorillaz co-founder Jamie Hewlett directed the "Humility" clip, which finds animated singer 2D roller skating around Venice. Black appears as a beachside busker picking out the song's cheery guitar parts. The other members of Gorillaz appear throughout the video as well, with guitarist Noodles conquering a chessboard and interim bassist Ace ruining a pickup basketball game (regular bassist Murdoc Niccals is reportedly "temporarily indisposed," though his whereabouts remain unknown). Drummer Russel Hobbs appears at the end to trip 2D as he speeds down the boardwalk.

Gorillaz also shared The Now Now cut "Lake Zurich," an upbeat instrumental dance track with a driving funk groove and futuristic synth stabs.

The Now Now is available to pre-order and arrives one year after Humanz, Gorillaz' first album since 2011. The album was recorded in February at London's Studio 13, with Gorillaz producing the record alongside James Ford and Remi Kabaka.

Gorillaz will embark on a short North American tour in support of the record October 8th at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. The tour wraps October 20th with the U.S. debut of Gorillaz' Demon Dayz Festival at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena and Grounds in Los Angeles. The Internet will serve as support throughout the trek, while Little Dragon will appear as a special guest during a gig in Boston. Tickets go on sale June 8th at 10 a.m. PST, with complete information available on the Gorillaz website.

The Now Now Track List



1. "Humility" (Feat. George Benson)

2. "Tranz"

3. "Hollywood" (Feat. Snoop Dogg, Jamie Principle)

4. "Kansas"

5. "Sorcererz"

6. "Idaho"

7. "Lake Zurich"

8. "Magic City"

9. "Fire Flies"

10. "One Percent"

11. "Souk Eye"

Gorillaz Tour Dates



October 8 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

October 9 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Demon Dayz Festival