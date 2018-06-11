Hear Macy Gray's Cheeky New Meghan Trainor Team-Up 'Sugar Daddy'

Macy Gray lights up a nightclub in the video for her cheeky new song "Sugar Daddy," co-written with Meghan Trainor. The track will appear on Gray's new album, Ruby, set to arrive September 7th.

The Christian Lamb–directed clip stars Gray as a lounge singer struggling to win over the club's picky clientele. Things turn in her favor when she launches into the snappy "Sugar Daddy," which pairs crisp trap percussion with a jaunty piano melody. "And I know I got it bad, I got a problem," Gray sings, "But I'll take them cavities long as I get them from you."

"I love this song, I loved making it," Gray tells Rolling Stone. "I believe it's going to be the song of the summer."

The "Sugar Daddy" video doubles as a tribute to the 1972 Billie Holiday biopic Lady Sings the Blues, which featured Diana Ross in the starring role. Fittingly, Ross' son, Evan Ross, co-stars in the "Sugar Daddy" clip, playing a slick nightclub patron trying to entice Gray with a big tip.

Ruby will be Gray's 10th studio album and first since 2016's Stripped. Along with Trainor's contribution, the record will feature a guest appearance from guitarist Gary Clark Jr. Johan Carlsson, Tommy Brown and Tommy Parker Lumpkins helped produce the record.