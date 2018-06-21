Hear Live's Heavy New 'Love Lounge' Featuring Original Lineup

Live adopt a grungy hard-rock approach with the thunderous "Love Lounge," the first new song in a decade from the band's reunited original lineup with singer Ed Kowalczyk. The single is set to appear on the quartet's upcoming, as-yet-untitled EP.

Kowalczyk alternates between a muted, bluesy rumble and a full-throated roar on the track, singing over psychedelic guitar leads, swooshing hi-hats and layers of distortion.

"Love Lounge" follows Live's eighth LP, 2014's The Turn, their first and only project with singer-guitarist Chris Shinn instead of Kowalczyk. The original lineup – also featuring guitarist Chad Taylor, bassist Patrick Dahlheimer and drummer Chad Gracey – released seven LPs, from 1991's Mental Jewelry to 2006's Songs From Black Mountain; they reunited for a series of live dates in late 2017, including a run of arena shows with Guns N' Roses.

In a statement about "Love Lounge," Kowalczyk enthused about the song's "quality and energy" after facing "such a long break" between projects. "I'm really proud of what we have been creating in the studio," he said. "[It's] a testament to our shared love of music, each other, and our fans. I'm super excited to get to share this first taste of what we've been up to ... and there's lots more to come from Live."

Taylor called the track a "total firestorm of raw rock 'n' roll," adding that it conjured the "brutal force of the old monolith PA system at CBGB's." He continued, "That's the sound we captured in the production and performance. Thankfully, we didn't rush the process and allowed ourselves time to incubate and get it right. It's filled with the modern rock vibes of Live but with the volume cranked and set on stun."

Live will launch a U.S. tour with Counting Crows on June 27th in Boise, Idaho.