Ahead of John Fogerty's tour with ZZ Top, the singer teamed up with the latter's Billy Gibbons to collaborate on a new song, "The Holy Grail." The song sports a bluesy, John Lee Hooker–like guitar riff, à la ZZ Top's "La Grange," and Fogerty's lyrics about mumbo jumbo, mystical plains and the nectar of the Gods until the two artists join voices for the chorus. At the end the two guitarists trade the sort of bluesy solos that made them famous.

"For me as a musician, swamp boogie is the holy grail of music," Fogerty tells Rolling Stone. "This sound captured my soul from a very early age. I couldn't think of a better artist to conjure the vibe of the swamp with me better than the one and only Billy F. Gibbons."

"Getting together and collaborating with John Fogerty to create a new song called 'Holy Grail' is a tangible dividend from the Fogerty-Gibbons exchange," Gibbons says. "It's classic electric-guitar chops with an electrifying climax."

Fogerty and ZZ Top kicked off their Blues and Bayous Tour in late May and will be making their way around the U.S. through the end of June. The former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman last put out a new album, Wrote a Song for Everyone, in 2013. And while ZZ Top last put out a new record, La Futura, in 2012, Gibbons put out his solo debut, Perfectamundo, in 2015. "ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands, and Billy F. Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists," Fogerty said in a statement when they announced the trek. "Riffs, blues and bayous ... bucket list!"