French Montana on 'American Dream,' Launching Campaign for DACA Dreamers

French Montana is working with MTV and the nonprofit organization Get Schooled to launch a "We Are the Dream," campaign to help undocumented immigrants in the United States attain higher education.

"I am one of tens of thousands of first and second generation immigrants that are having a significant positive impact on the United States," the "Unforgettable" rapper tells Rolling Stone. "I am excited to lead others in this fight to ensure Dreamers connect with support they need to get to college and make their American Dream come true."

The We Are the Dream campaign targets high school to college-aged undocumented students. According to a 2015 report by the Department of Education, only five to 10 percent of 65,000 undocumented students who graduate high school will pursue higher education.

That statistic could worsen as Congress continues to debate a proposal that would offer protections to nearly 800,000 individuals who came to the U.S. as children and were protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. President Donald Trump rescinded the Obama-era program last year.

"We Are the Dream" is centered around a new website, WeAreTheDream.us, a digital hub packed with resources for undocumented students and their families. The site includes information on scholarships and sanctuary colleges as well as personal stories. Students will also be able to text "college" to 335577 to talk with counselors who will be able to help them further.

French Montana will specifically helm We Are the Dream's social media campaign, which encourages people post selfies to Twitter or Instagram and tag them #WeAreTheDream to "spread awareness and stand in solidarity with the belief that everyone should be able to go to college." Get Schooled will also host a Twitter chat February 20th with experts in higher education and immigration.

Get Schooled is also offering a handful of $1,000 grants to schools and organizations committed to supporting undocumented students. The deadline to submit a grant application is February 28th.