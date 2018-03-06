Smart Speakers: The Ultimate 2018 Guide
We run down the latest offerings, from Apple's HomePod to the Sonos One. Which one is right for you?
The hottest category in tech right now is smart speakers: wireless speakers that have a brain (either Apple's Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa) and respond to voice control. Now that Apple's long-awaited HomePod is finally here, we rounded up the latest and greatest smart speakers and tested them to find out which is the best for you – whether you're an audiophile or just someone who wants to have a fulfilling conversation with your living-room sound-system.