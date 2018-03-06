Trending

Smart Speakers: The Ultimate 2018 Guide

We run down the latest offerings, from Apple's HomePod to the Sonos One. Which one is right for you?

Read our in-depth guide to the finest smart speakers currently on the market, including the Apple HomePod. Apple
By Jonathan Ringen

The hottest category in tech right now is smart speakers: wireless speakers that have a brain (either Apple's Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa) and respond to voice control. Now that Apple's long-awaited HomePod is finally here, we rounded up the latest and greatest smart speakers and tested them to find out which is the best for you – whether you're an audiophile or just someone who wants to have a fulfilling conversation with your living-room sound-system. 