Slayer's Final Tour: See Exclusive All-Access Photos

Slayer have always strived to be the hardest, fastest and toughest live band around. Now they're calling it quits with a final world tour. After kicking things off in San Diego last week, they welcomed Rolling Stone backstage, onstage and in the pit to document all the mayhem of the second date of the trek, which took place at Irvine, California's FivePoint Amphitheatre.

We were able to witness performances by their opening bands, which included Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament; the excitement of the fans; Slayer's pre-show backstage rituals; and the intensity on their faces during the gig. The band played a career-spanning set list at the gig, including the fan favorites "Angel of Death, "Raining Blood," "South of Heaven" and "War Ensemble," among many others, as well as a few surprises, like Divine Intervention's "Dittohead" and Seasons in the Abyss' "Blood Red." Needless to say, it whipped the audience into a frenzy. Scroll through the following photos to see the carnage they wrought.