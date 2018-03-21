Photographer Matthew Rolston enjoyed a long history with Rolling Stone, shooting more than 100 covers for the magazine. Selections from Rolston's Eighties and Nineties RS work, along with other images from his extensive archive, are featured in a new book, Hollywood Royale: Out of the School of Los Angeles. Below, view a sampling of Rolston's Rolling Stone portraits from the book, including striking images of Bono, Brian Wilson and Terence Trent D'Arby.

Rolston looked back on each image to provide commentary on how it came about. "David Byrne was so much more than a pop star," he says of the Talking Heads frontman, the subject of a 1992 Rolling Stone shoot. "He was really a conceptual artist who happened to hit it big in pop music. Best known as the frontman of the legendary band Talking Heads, here I played off that heritage in a rather obvious way. Once again using the 8x10 camera (because I was enamored of its level of detail), I decided to simply show his head – talking (and listening). We played with the idea of call and response, listening and creating. After all, that's what music's all about."

Scroll down for more images and commentary, and go here to learn more about the book, and a Rolston exhibit currently on view at L.A.'s Fahey/Klein Gallery.