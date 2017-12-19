BTS Take L.A.: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos of the K-Pop Sensations
Hysteria ensues as the international superstars touch down in the States
In November, K-pop superstars BTS touched down in L.A. for a whirlwind visit, during which they played the AMAs and hit a string of high-profile talk shows. Ellen DeGeneres likened the group's arrival to the Beatles' trip to America in '64, and as you can see in this behind-the-scenes gallery, the hysteria levels were comparable. Scroll down to get an up-close look at BTS' U.S. takeover.