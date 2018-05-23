Beginning in 1992, photographer David Rose was Bruce Springsteen's shooter of choice for a full decade. It was a time of transition, experimentation and reunion for the rock superstar – marked by his first albums and tours without the E Street Band – as he raised his young family in Los Angeles and New Jersey. Rose documented much of that era on the road, in the studio and at home with a mostly unguarded Springsteen.

A selection of photographs from this era has just opened in "Unseen Springsteen: Intimate Portraits," Rose's first exhibition at the Mr. Musichead Gallery in Los Angeles. The show, up through June 2nd, coincides with the release of Springsteen's new vinyl box set, The Album Collection Vol. 2: 1987-1996, which includes more than a dozen of Rose's photographs.

Now based in Bisbee, Arizona, Rose first met Springsteen early in his career while assisting Annie Leibovitz during her cover-photo session for 1987's Tunnel of Love LP. Over the years, he's worked for Vanity Fair, Vogue and Playboy, but he has special affection for his many memories of shooting with Springsteen, beginning at the famed Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

"For this project, I realized it had been 25 years since I started shooting him, so I started going through the archives and looking through contact sheets," Rose tells Rolling Stone. "It was a great honor to be able to capture part of rock & roll history on an intimate level."