2018 Grammys Red Carpet: Best Photos of Artist Arrivals, Fashion and More
Check out artists like Lana del Rey, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Cardi B as they arrive for 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York
For the first time in 15 years, the Grammy Awards left the West Coast behind – staging the 60th annual event in New York City at Madison Square Garden on January 28th. See how major artists like Lana Del Rey, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and more made their entrance – and what they wore – for music's biggest night.