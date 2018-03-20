YouTube Removes CupcakKe Videos for 'Nudity, Sexual Content'

Chicago rapper CupcakKe slammed YouTube after the website pulled two of her music videos for "Duck Duck Goose" and "Deepthroat." Pitchfork notes, the pages for both clips now contain messages that claim the videos violate "YouTube's policy on nudity or sexual content."

Related How CupcakKe, Former Church Poet, Became a Fearless, Sex-Positive Rapper 20-year-old artist with viral hits like "Vagina" got her start writing, performing poems "strictly about God" as a 14-year-old in Chicago churches

CupcakKe responded to the removals on Twitter, writing, "I kn[ow] the fuck y'all didn't delete 'Deepthroat' video off YouTube at 23 million views. @YouTube put it back up now!" Several hours later she tweeted: "And they just deleted 'Duck Duck Goose.' One more and my entire channel is gone." The rapper has also re-tweeted numerous fans demanding that YouTube re-upload the clips.

I kn the fuck y'all didn't deleted deepthroat video off YouTube at 23 million views @YouTube PUT IT BACK UP NOW — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) March 20, 2018

CupcakKe got her start on YouTube, originally posting religious-themed poems-turned-raps, before developing a hip-hop persona steeped in vivid, sex-positive lyrics. "One day, I was listening to 'My Neck, My Back' by Khia and just in the mood and horny," she told Rolling Stone. "I was like 'Oh yeah, I'm gonna write something that's sexual to get it out.'"

Released in 2015, "Deepthroat" was one of CupcakKe's first viral hits, and the track later appeared on her 2016 debut mixtape, Cum Cake. Since then, CupcakKe has released one additional mixtape and three studio albums. Her most recent Ephorize, arrived in January and features "Duck Duck Goose."