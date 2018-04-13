Young Thug Recruits Nicki Minaj for New Song 'Anybody'

Young Thug recruits Nicki Minaj for his new song "Anybody," off the rapper's surprise new EP Hear No Evil. Young Thug also unveiled the video for the track, featuring a pair of sign language interpreters performing the song's lyrics.

"I never killed anybody/ But I got something to do with that body/ I got the streets on my back/ Carry it like I'm moving a body," Young Thug says on the chorus of the Charlie Handsome and Rex Kudo-produced track.

Midway through, Minaj arrives to verbally slay an unnamed adversary. "You should be cleaning my mansion, my past is disgusting/ Why don't you act like a Hoffman and go get to dustin'/ Latex on my draws bitch, go clean my crown," the rapper says. "Can't hear my haters from up here, they don't make a sound."

"Anybody" is featured on Young Thug's three-song EP Hear No Evil, the rapper's first release since 2017's Beautiful Thugger Girls. Young Thug previously pledged to spend 2018 in silence in a show of solidarity to his deaf brother; the sign language video and the EP's title are a tribute to people with hearing impairments.

Hear No Evil's other two songs finds Young Thug collaborating with fellow Atlanta rapper 21 Savage ("Now") and Lil Uzi Vert ("Up"). The EP is available to stream and download on digital music services now.

"Anybody" also capped #NickiDay for Minaj, who earlier in the day released a pair of new singles, "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li." It's unclear whether either song will appear on Minaj's upcoming new album, her first since 2014's The Pinkprint.